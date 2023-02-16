Evening News Highlights

45th BCS preliminary test unlikely on 10 March: PSC
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has said it is difficult to hold the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination on 10 March, a probable date for the exam. The PSC will hold an emergency meeting in the first week of March and a decision about the exam may be fixed then.
Political violence: 72 killed in 13 months
As many as 72 people have been killed and 7,124 injured in 499 incidents of political violence in the last 13 months. This information came up in a report presented by the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) during a dialogue.
HC orders to form probe body over IU student torture
The High Court (HC) on Thursday ordered the deputy commissioner (DC) of Kushtia to form a probe body to investigate the torture of a female student at Islamic University (IU) by the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).
RU professor on hunger strike again to protest BCL assault
Farid Uddin Khan, an economics department professor at Rajshahi University, has started a hunger strike on the campus protesting against the assaults carried out by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in different educational institutions across the country.
BPL: Regrets outweigh the success
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) started out as a dream. A dream of starting a cricketing festival that matches the magnitude of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A dream where seeing the biggest names in cricket appear for a Bangladeshi domestic tournament becomes a regular occurrence with the magic of franchise cricket.
Ramadan relief: 10m families to get 10 kg of rice each
The government is planning to provide 10 kilograms of rice to more than 10 million families each under its vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme, said food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder.
Russia sending cargos for Rooppur project through alternative route
Russia is sending goods for the Rooppur nuclear power plant through an alternative route instead of the US-sanctioned Russian ship. The Russian state news agency Tass reported this last Tuesday, quoting Rooppur's project implementing agency Rosatom.