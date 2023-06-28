Saint Martin’s stirs debate in politics

Once again Bangladesh’s only coral island, Saint Martin’s, has turned into the centre of attention in politics with just six months to go before the 12th parliamentary election. The debate was stirred when ruling party leaders said staying in power would be smoother for them if they leased out Saint Martin’s island to a certain country. The island is located in the northeast of the Bay of Bengal.

Such a debate over any island is nothing new in the country, say political analysts. There have been instances of such statements and counter statements from the pre-independence to post-independence Bangladesh. Earlier, politicians used to draw Monpura island in Bhola into such debate. Recently, Saint Martin’s has come into focus, they said.

Ruling Awami League and its allies have been alleging for the last few days that the US wants to take over the Saint Martin’s island and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to come to power by “making a pledge to lease it out” . Such is the gravity of the debate that the issue was featured even in the regular press briefing of the US state department in Washington DC this week.