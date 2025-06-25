BDR carnage a result of longstanding conspiracy: Commission

The National Independent Investigation Commission has marked Pilkhana Massacre in BDR Headquarters as the result of longstanding conspiracy.

The commission also finds various level of involvement of political leaders with the carnage that took place on on 25 and 26 February in 2009.

The investigation commission formed by the interim government revealed several findings at a press conference held on the 7th floor of the newly constructed BRICM building in Dhaka's Science Laboratory area on Wednesday morning.