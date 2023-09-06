Top 10 power plants receive Tk 648b as capacity charges

Over Tk 1 trillion has been paid to power plants as capacity charges in 14 years throughout the three terms of the present government with private power plants receiving a major portion.

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid disclosed details on capacity charges in parliament on Tuesday.

According to the data presented by the state minister, 73 independent power plants (IPPs) and 30 rental power plants in the country have received about Tk 1.05 trillion as capacity charge in the past 14 years as of 30 June this year.

Whether in operation or not, as per the agreements, the public or private power plants receive rent, which is known as the capacity charge. The government and the power plant owners argued if capacity charges are not paid private power plants would not be interested.

According to consumers’ rights bodies and energy experts, capacity charges must be fixed through competition, but Bangladesh signed agreements on capacity charges without competition under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act, 2010, better known as indemnity act, resulting in more profit for investors.

On the other hand, the country’s power generation capacity has increased significantly, yet electricity is not produced accordingly. As a result, some power plants are always paid capacity charges even when they are not in operation.

About the matter, Consumers’ Association of Bangladesh (CAB) vice president M Shamsul Alam told Prothom Alo nowadays people pay higher power tariff because of irrational capacity charge for power plants.