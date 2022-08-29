Govt backtracks to diesel to increase power generation

The government stopped importing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the open market in July because of the dollar crunch. Diesel-run power plants were shut down as well to stop the fuel oil import.

As electricity generation reduced due to this, load shedding increased across the country. After raising fuel oil price, the government is now increasing production from the oil-run power plants again.

However, concerned people say that producing electricity using diesel is the most expensive option out of gas, coal, furnace and diesel powered power plants. And, gas is the least expensive one. But, gas supply has reduced for inclining towards import.