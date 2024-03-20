26pc families take loans to meet basic needs

Some one-fourth of the families take loans to meet basic human needs - food, clothing, shelter, medical care and education. People in rural areas are taking these loans more. A major portion of these loans are taken from non-government agencies at a high interest rate.

The figures came up in the final report on Food Safety Statistics- 2023 of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). Various information came up with this survey, including the level of food insecurity in the country, its impact and people’s income and expenditure and the loans taken by them to fight food insecurity. The survey was conducted from 15 to 25 June on a total of 29,760 families across the country. The condition of not having access to sufficient food, or food of adequate quality, to meet one's basic needs is considered food insecurity.