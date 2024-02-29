Extortion, syndicate, dollar crisis behind price hike

The prices of daily essentials have increased in another phase ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The businesspersons have identified four reasons behind this rise in the prices of daily essentials – high price and crisis of dollars, extortion, syndicate and high tariff rate.

Common traders involved in the business of daily essentials said this in a meeting to exchange views on ‘production, import, stock, supply and prices of daily essentials during Ramadan’ organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Wednesday.

However, FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam reminded the traders about their own ‘responsibilities’ in containing the price hike. It is said in the end of the day that businesspersons make extra profits, he added.

Mahbubul thought that the businesspersons will have to change their mentality to come out of the tendency of making extra benefit and stockpiling.