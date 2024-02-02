Egg prices soar

The price of eggs has increased by at least Tk 10 per dozen within just a week in the markets of Dhaka. However, the prices of chickens have fallen. The prices of both broiler and Sonali chickens have dropped by Tk 10 per kg.Although onion prices rose a little by the middle of last week, it dropped at the end. Prices of daily essentials, including rice, lentils and vegetables still remain high.

Speaking to the vendors and concerned persons in the capital’s Mogbazar, Malibagh and Shahjahanpur market, it has been learnt that brown eggs were being sold at a rate of Tk 135-145 per dozen and white eggs at a rate of Tk 130-135 per dozen. The price of brown eggs has increased by Tk 5-10 per dozen. The white egg price has risen by Tk 5 per dozen.