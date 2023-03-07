Morning news highlights

Bangladesh wants global attention not to shift from Rohingya crisis
Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the conference in Geneva on the Joint Response Plan (JRP). He has said that the JRP will be published on 7 March at Geneva, after which the matter will be made clear.
7 March unforgettable in Bangalee’s independence history: President Hamid
In a message on the occasion of the historic 7 March, the president remembered with profound respect the architect of Independence, the greatest Bangalee of all times Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
IMF team due in Dhaka to discuss financial sector reform
A team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to arrive in the capital this week to set the ball rolling on financial sector reform, as part of the $ 4.5 billion loan program agreed with the Bangladesh government.
Is China secretly imposing unilateral sanctions?
China is particularly vocal in its opposition to unilateral sanctions, even when they concern other countries. Just recently, it released a 12-point document on the war in Ukraine with a whole paragraph dedicated to the criticism of unilateral sanctions.
China, Bangladesh to closely coordinate on regional, multilateral affairs: Envoy
Newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Dhaka, Yao Wen, said China and Bangladesh are natural cooperation partners, and both countries will also closely cooperate and coordinate on regional and multilateral affairs to inject more stability and certainty around the world.