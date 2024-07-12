Load shedding now hits capital after rural areas

Power outages have started hitting different parts of the capital from Thursday after a couple of days of load shedding in rural areas following a fall in electricity generation, triggered by the persistent gas crisis.

Besides, oil-run power plants are not operating at their full capacity owing to the complexity of payment of arrears.

The Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) and the Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) supply electricity in Dhaka.

According to reliable sources from these agencies, the DPDC received on average 100-200 megawatts of electricity less than the demand on Thursday, triggering one or two hours of power outage at various places under its coverage.