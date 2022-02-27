ACC official Sharif appeals for withdrawal of dismissal order

Sharif Uddin, a deputy assistant director of ACC’s Patuakhali office, was fired from his job on 16 February. The order, signed by ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, said the dismissal will be effective from the day of the order.
According to ACC service rules 54 (2) of 2008, ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah fired Md Sharif Uddin.
The order drew flak from different quarters of the people while the ACC officials also demonstrated against the dismissal saying he (Sharif Uddin) is a courageous and extremely competent official.
