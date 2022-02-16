Climate migration fuels conflicts in Bay of Bengal region: Report

Military and civil conflicts could intensify along the Bay of Bengal coastline, fuelled by climate change-linked migration, land loss and displacement, researchers said on Tuesday.

The area is seeing frequent extreme weather, which combined with its strategic, social and economic fault-lines, makes it “fertile ground” for social friction and violence, they warned.

The report, by think-tanks the Netherlands-based Clingendael Institute and India’s Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, said the region was already dotted with conflicts over resources, identity and growing migration flows.