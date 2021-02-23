‘Landmark initiative’ as Bangladesh first to ban vulture-toxic drugs

With Bangladesh banning painkiller ketoprofen used widely to treat the cattle, it became the first country to ban any of the drugs now known to be toxic to vultures since the previous veterinary diclofenac ban more than 10 years ago.

Ornithologists said this is a landmark initiative to save the small remaining population of Asia’s globally threatened vultures -- an example for others like India, Pakistan, Nepal and Cambodia to follow.

Chris Bowden of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, who has been coordinating the programme in South Asia, told IANS: “Bangladesh is showing important leadership by banning ketoprofen across the country. This will go down as a major milestone in Asian vulture conservation.”

According to Saving Asia’s Vultures From Extinction (SAVE), ketoprofen has become the main anti-inflammatory drug used by vets in Bangladesh, so this represents a significant change, and the companies concerned are already stepping up production and improving their formulations of the safe alternative drug, meloxicam.