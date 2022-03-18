World Bank supports Bangladesh farmers vulnerable to climate change

The “Climate-Smart Agriculture and Water Management Project” will improve climate resilience by modernising flood management, drainage and irrigation infrastructures, said the statement.
“Bangladesh’s success is well-rooted in the agriculture sector. With a large population and scarce arable land, it is a major accomplishment for the country to achieve its level of food production today. But the climate change and increased natural disasters pose a threat to food security,” Chen said.
According to the bank, the project will help with climate resilient and improved irrigation, flood management and drainage service covering 120,000 hectares of land, which will reduce damage to crops from floods by 60 per cent.