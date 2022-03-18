World Bank supports Bangladesh farmers vulnerable to climate change

Bangladesh and the World Bank have signed a 120 million US dollars financing agreement to help improve the irrigated agricultural and fisheries production and increase the incomes of 170,000 poor people vulnerable to climate change, reports Indian news agency ANI quoting Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The agreement was signed by Fatima Yasmin, secretary of Bangladesh’s Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance and Dandan Chen, acting World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, on behalf of their respective sides in Dhaka, said the bank in a statement received on Thursday.