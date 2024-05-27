Metrorail: Authorities never provide updates on service disruption

Prothom Alo contacted Nazmul Islam Bhuiya, DMTCL public relations officer on duty, over the phone today, Monday, as the news of the disrupted metrorail service surfaced. But he could not provide any information regarding the delay. He said he would inform as soon as he gets any update.

However, he wasn’t available for more than an hour after that. Later, at around 9:00 am, he informed this correspondent that the service had been halted due to some problems in power supply. Another Prothom Alo correspondent tried several DMTCL officials, including the managing director, over the phone, but nobody responded.

The passengers don’t have the option to get any relevant updates in most cases. The officials at the stations can hardly provide exact information.

The capital has been witnessing rough weather since morning due to the impacts of cyclone Remal. There are reports of disruption in power supply due to strong winds. The daily commuters complain that the authorities should have informed beforehand if there were chances of disruption of the service due to some adverse situation to save people from the sufferings.

* This report appeared on the online version of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu