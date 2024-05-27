Metrorail: Authorities never provide updates on service disruption
The stormy winds started quite early in the morning. The office-bound daily commuters of metrorail had another problem. They found the service postponed after reaching the station today, Monday. Although it resumed later, trains are still not on the schedule.
However, the authorities maintained an absolute silence regarding the reasons behind this. The authorities never receive phone calls before resolving the issue, the workers at the station don't have any idea either. And this is not just the first time.
This may give an impression that the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) might be serious at work, but the latest post on their official Facebook page won’t suggest that. Rather, one would find them quite humorous.
A report published by the Khaleej Times was shared from their official page at around 10:00 pm Sunday with the heading - ‘Dubai Metro Red Line services resume after 2-hour disruption. The post was flooded with comments from the common people. One commented, “I too had told my mother everyone in the class did the same as me after having a bad exam.”
The reason behind making fun of that Facebook post is that the metrorail service was disrupted for around one and half an hours due to a snapped power supply. The DMTCL, in a Facebook post on 25 May regretted the disruption. It was the first and only time the DMTCL did that.
The metrorail service was opened for all on 29 December 2022. However, the service was disrupted at least 10 times in the last one and a half years. The service was snapped nine times and was delayed once. However, the DMTCL never explained the reasons nor had expressed regret for that before 25 May.
They usually share their own events, relevant news reports and train schedules from their Facebook page.
The current generation is growing up hearing that all government services are digital with every detail available on websites, which is true to some extent, but there are still many gaps. For instance, the metrorail authorities have an official verified Facebook page and a website, which were supposed to provide reliable information. The DMTCL, the regulatory body of the metrorail, has a notice board on their website.
However, instead of service-related information, it provides updates on irrelevant issues, including new recruitments, schedule for events or traffic situations due to the construction of metrorail tracks and some office orders. There was only one circular on the circular segment on the website. But no service disruption related information on the website.
Metrorail is the relief for the residents of this crammed with modern automobiles resulting in endless traffic congestion. However, the service that gives people some relief turns into nightmares from time to time with sudden disruptions without any prior notice. Nobody knows the amount of delay or the schedule for the next train. However, how would the common people know, where even the journalists struggle to get the information.
Prothom Alo contacted Nazmul Islam Bhuiya, DMTCL public relations officer on duty, over the phone today, Monday, as the news of the disrupted metrorail service surfaced. But he could not provide any information regarding the delay. He said he would inform as soon as he gets any update.
However, he wasn’t available for more than an hour after that. Later, at around 9:00 am, he informed this correspondent that the service had been halted due to some problems in power supply. Another Prothom Alo correspondent tried several DMTCL officials, including the managing director, over the phone, but nobody responded.
The passengers don’t have the option to get any relevant updates in most cases. The officials at the stations can hardly provide exact information.
The capital has been witnessing rough weather since morning due to the impacts of cyclone Remal. There are reports of disruption in power supply due to strong winds. The daily commuters complain that the authorities should have informed beforehand if there were chances of disruption of the service due to some adverse situation to save people from the sufferings.
* This report appeared on the online version of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu