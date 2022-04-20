Question over the police’s role

Both the quarrelling parties had taken positions facing each other since 10.30 in the morning on Tuesday. There were chase and counter chase between the two parties every now and then. At one side were the students of Dhaka College and shop owners and workers of New Market and hawkers were on the other. At one stage the clash broke out in between the Nilkhet intersection and Science Lab intersection on Mirpur road.

The Nilkhet police box is located at one end of the place of clash and the Science Lab police box is on the other. In addition, the Nilkhet police station was also nearby. Despite that, the police appeared at the scene about two and a half hours later.