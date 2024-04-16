Chairman candidate abducted, tortured by people close to AL leader

At least 11 people involved in beating and picking up chairman candidate in Singra upazila polls, Delowar Hossain in front of the Natore district election office and the office of the deputy commissioner on Monday have been identified. Local journalists and political activists have identified them analysing the video footage of the incident.

Most of the identified persons are members and leaders of Awami Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Sramik League, including the manager of Delowar’s rival candidate Lutful Habib and his driver. However, the police have not disclosed the identities of the people involved. Lutful Habib is the general secretary of upazila Awami League.

Speaking regarding this, Natore Sadar police station officer-in-charge Mizanur Rahman said, “Police have the video footage. They are trying to verify the authenticity of the allegation by analysing the video footage. Once we are confirmed, we will start the drives to arrest the persons involved.”