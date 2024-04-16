Upazila polls
Chairman candidate abducted, tortured by people close to AL leader
At least 11 people involved in beating and picking up chairman candidate in Singra upazila polls, Delowar Hossain in front of the Natore district election office and the office of the deputy commissioner on Monday have been identified. Local journalists and political activists have identified them analysing the video footage of the incident.
Most of the identified persons are members and leaders of Awami Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Sramik League, including the manager of Delowar’s rival candidate Lutful Habib and his driver. However, the police have not disclosed the identities of the people involved. Lutful Habib is the general secretary of upazila Awami League.
Speaking regarding this, Natore Sadar police station officer-in-charge Mizanur Rahman said, “Police have the video footage. They are trying to verify the authenticity of the allegation by analysing the video footage. Once we are confirmed, we will start the drives to arrest the persons involved.”
However, he didn’t want to disclose anything else for the sake of the investigation. Earlier, at around 4:15 pm on Monday, some miscreants picked up Delowar Hossain from inside the office of Natore district election official while beating him up on a black microbus.
Later at around 5:00 pm, Delowar Hossain was dropped in front of his house in Parsaoil village in Singra upazila. He is undergoing treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Willing to be unnamed, two Singra-based newspersons and an Awami League leader said, upazila Swechchhasebak League general secretary Mohan Ali was also seen standing near the stairs on the ground floor of the district election office. Sherkole union Jubo League general secretary Majnu Talukder was also seen standing beside the microbus used for abduction in the video footage. Besides, local Jubo League activists Piyas and Kolom union Jubo League general secretary Nazmul Hossain were present at the scene.
Lutful Habib’s personal assistant Zahid Hasan was also seen taking part in the abduction. Apart from him, Sherkole union Jubo League president Setu Sarkar, general secretary Majnu Talukder, Singra Motor Workers Union former general secretary Abdus Sattar, upazila Swechchhasebak League member Anwar Hossain, Nazmul Haque Babu who was arrested by police, Sherkole union Jubo League former president Sanwar Hossain were also seen present at the scene in the video footage. Lutful Habib’s driver Sujan was seen driving the microbus.
Speaking regarding the allegation of Swechchhasebak League activists being involved in the incident, Natore district Swechchhasebak League president Ishtiaque Ahmed said, “I don’t know anything about the incident. I will inquire about this.”
Before Delowar Hossain, his brother Emdadul Haque and his accomplice Alauddin Munshi were abducted at around 10:45 am Monday from in front of the office of the district election official. Delowar Hossain accused Lutful Habib behind this at the time.
Lutful Habib is the incumbent chairman of Sherkole union parishad. He was the lone chairman candidate in the upcoming Singra upazila polls before Delowar Hossain submitted his nomination paper. However, Lutful Habib denied all the allegations against him.
The police summoned the victim's brother Mojubur Rahman after several news agencies covered the incident. Later, he submitted a complaint in writing as a plaintiff accusing unidentified persons. Later, the complaint was registered as a case with the Natore Sadar police station.