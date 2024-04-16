Potential chairman candidate, 2 others abducted within 5 hrs

Potential chairman candidate in the upcoming Singra upazila elections Delowar Hossain, his brother and one other were allegedly abducted within just five hours in Natore today, Monday. The families of the abducted blame another chairman candidate Lutful Habib for the incident.

Lutful Habib the joint general secretary of upazila Awami League and chairman of the Sherkol union. He is also the brother-in-law of state minister for information, communication and technology Zunaid Ahmed.

This correspondent tried to reach Lutful Habib over the phone for his comment in this regard several times, but he didn’t respond.