Death in SMP police custody: SI Akbar among 6 indicted

The charge sheet in a case filed over the custodial death of Raihan Ahmed at Bandarbazar police outpost in Sylhet has been filed against six including the outpost’s sub-inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan.

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) was investigating into the case.

Raihan Ahmed from Akhalia, Sylhet was picked up by police on 10 October midnight last year and was tortured at Bandarbazar police outpost. He died on 11 October.

Following a case filed under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act by his wife, an investigation team of Sylhet Metropolitan Police found the allegation of torture of Raihan in police custody as true.