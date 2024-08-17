66 children, teenagers among killed

Former caretaker government advisor Rasheda K Chowdhury labelled this genocide. Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said, “Such a massive level of killing is unprecedented in the history of the country except the liberation war in 1971. However, our enemy at that time was a different country. How could people be killed at the hand of their compatriots?"

Rasheda K Chowdhury, “As a nation, it’s quite shameful and distressing. We blame Israel for child killing. Now who would we blame for the child killing our own country?"