Reluctance to bring Arav Khan back to country before parliamentary election

The government does not any interest in taking steps to bring back Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, the absconding accused in police officer Mamun Imran Khan’s murder case, from Dubai before the next parliamentary elections.

A top-level government source told Prothom Alo that there might be complications if Arav is brought back to the country at the moment. Out of such fear, the government is silent on this issue for now.

In reply to the question what kind of complications could arise, the source told Prothom Alo that if Arav is brought back to the country now and if he takes names of influential or vital persons of the ruling party during interrogation, it would create an uneasy situation before the parliamentary elections. That is why, the government does not want to proceed with the issue right now.