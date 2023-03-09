Evening News Highlights

Bangladesh beat England by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Bangladesh showcased brave and powerful performance in batting, bowling and fielding to clinch a six-wicket win against the world champions England in their first T20I of the two-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
Siddique Bazar blast: Building owner among 3 shown arrested
Three people, including the owner of the 5-storey building at Siddique Bazar where a deadly explosion on Tuesday left 21 people dead, were shown arrested in a case over the blast.
Rozina on CFWIJ list of journalist heroes
Rozina Islam has been included on this year's list of 20 women journalist heroes recognised by the Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ) for their courage and commitment to speak the truth despite facing threats of violence.
Tk 112m robbed from DBBL cash van in Dhaka
An amount of Tk 112.5 million has been robbed from a cash van in the capital’s Uttara area, when it was going to refill the automated teller machine (ATM) in a Dutch-Bangla Bank (DBBL) booth.
Anti-state deal with Adani Power has to be cancelled immediately: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has blasted Bangladesh’s power purchase deal with India’s conglomerate Adani Power terming it anti-state and anti-people, urging the government to rescind the deal immediately.