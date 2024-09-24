Red spinach contains heavy metals, more in lychee

Traces of an excessive amount of heavy metals and pesticides have been found in the vegetables and fruits produced in Bangladesh. Among the vegetables, maximum level of heavy metals has been found in red spinach. Meanwhile lychee among fruits contained the highest amount of pesticides. And district-wise, Narayanganj has produced the most number of vegetables containing heavy metals.

This came up in the results of two separate studies conducted by the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA) on fruits and vegetables. Findings of the study were presented in an event held at the training centre of BFSA headquarters at Eskaton in the capital on Monday. The two studies have been done by Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAO).