ECNEC nods six projects worth over Tk 6.6b, AIIB to finance Tk2.97b

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a project for upgrading Sylhet-Tamabil highway into four-lane, including a separate SMVT (slow moving vehicular traffic) lane, involving an estimated cost of Tk 3,586.04 crore.
The ECNEC committee gave an approval to the project to boost Bangladesh’s trade and commerce, export and import by establishing sub-regional road connectivity with India, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and China.
The approval came from a meeting presided over by ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
She chaired the meeting virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital while concerned ministers, state ministers and secretaries joined from the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will extend Tk 2,970.55 crore as loan assistance for the project
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, planning minister MA Mannan said that six projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 6,628.99 crore. “Of the total cost, Tk 2,071.10 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh while Tk 4,593.89 crore as loan assistance.”
Of the approved six projects, two are new and four are revised.
The planning minister said that the roads and highways department will implement the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway upgradation project by June 2025 to be implemented at Sylhet Sadar, Dakshin Surma, Jaintiapur and Gowainghat upazilas.
“This highway upgradation project will establish cross-border connectivity, ease communication with the land port, economic zone and export processing zone as well as promote tourism,” he said,
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will extend Tk 2,970.55 crore as loan assistance for the project, the minister added.
The project will also pave the way for boosting Bangladesh’s export-import as well as trade and commerce with the South and East Asian countries, especially with India’s Assam and Tripura, Mannan said.
The planning minister also reiterated that the government has a plan to upgrade all the inter-district, and national highways into four-lane.
The main project operations include construction of 56.16 km road pavements, 5.543 million cubic metre land works, construction of 21 bridges with a length of 1,939.84 metres, construction of 49 culverts, 10 over bridges, one toll plaza and one excess load control.