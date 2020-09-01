ECNEC nods six projects worth over Tk 6.6b, AIIB to finance Tk2.97b

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a project for upgrading Sylhet-Tamabil highway into four-lane, including a separate SMVT (slow moving vehicular traffic) lane, involving an estimated cost of Tk 3,586.04 crore.

The ECNEC committee gave an approval to the project to boost Bangladesh’s trade and commerce, export and import by establishing sub-regional road connectivity with India, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and China.

The approval came from a meeting presided over by ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina.