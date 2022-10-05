None can hurt religious sentiments of anyone: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the countrymen to abstain from saying anything hurtful to the religious sentiments and magnifying any incident that goes against any religion, rather look at the punitive measures taken by the government.

“None can hurt the religious sentiments of any religion. None can say anything hurtful to the religious sentiments. It is applicable to any religion. Because it is one’s faith, one’s faith in God,” she said.

The prime minister said this while exchanging greetings with the members of country’s Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja on the Dhakeswary National Temple premises. She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Gonobhaban.

“Don’t magnify any incident that take place in any area (of the country), rather my request to all of you is to look at the punitive measures of the government against that incident,” said Sheikh Hasina.