Police won’t face 'image crisis' because of US visa policy: IGP 

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun expressed confidence that the police's image will not suffer due to the US visa policy, stating, "I don't think that the police image will suffer because of the US visa policy."

Al-Mamun made this comment in response to a question from journalists at the conclusion of a seminar held at the Tourist Police Headquarters on Topkhana Road in the capital on Monday afternoon.

The seminar, titled 'Combating Future Challenges in Tourism Security: Bangladesh Tourist Police Perspectives,' was presided over by Additional Inspector General of Tourist Police, Habibur Rahman. During the event, Professor Masudur Rahman of Dhaka University presented the main article.