Police won’t face 'image crisis' because of US visa policy: IGP 

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun expressed confidence that the police's image will not suffer due to the US visa policy, stating, "I don't think that the police image will suffer because of the US visa policy."
Al-Mamun made this comment in response to a question from journalists at the conclusion of a seminar held at the Tourist Police Headquarters on Topkhana Road in the capital on Monday afternoon.
The seminar, titled 'Combating Future Challenges in Tourism Security: Bangladesh Tourist Police Perspectives,' was presided over by Additional Inspector General of Tourist Police, Habibur Rahman. During the event, Professor Masudur Rahman of Dhaka University presented the main article.
Regarding the weapons brandished during recent clashes, the IGP was asked about their potential impact on the national elections. In response, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun stated, "Whenever someone brandishes a weapon, we take action... We firmly believe that we will be able to fulfill our duties properly during the national elections."
When questioned about the possibility of a special operation to seize weapons before the elections, the IGP mentioned, "We will undertake such an operation in due course. However, for strategic reasons, we are not revealing the details at this time."
When attention was drawn to recent incidents, such as the death of legal consultant Bhuban Chandra Shil, 52, who was publicly shot by terrorists on the streets of Dhaka, and a police robbery at a bank, to prompt a response from Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, he stated, "Whenever any incident occurs, we take immediate action. If any member of the police is involved, we do not exempt them either. We thoroughly investigate each incident and take appropriate action."
Regarding the law and order situation in the country, the IGP asserted that it is completely under control, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorists. He stated, "Whoever the terrorists may be, we are not exempting anyone."
Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun addressed the upcoming elections when asked if there is any ‘level-playing field’ in the country, stating, "Elections are approaching, and the Election Commission is responsible for their conduct. We are committed to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to us by the EC."
Notably, the US State Department announced last Friday that it will begin taking steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals who obstruct the democratic election process in Bangladesh.