Jamuka begins process to revoke Zia's gallantry award

The Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (National Freedom Fighters Council), known as Jamuka, has formed a three-member committee to take a final decision on revoking Ziaur Rahman's 'Bir Uttam' gallantry award. Jamuka member and member of parliament Mosharraf Hossain has been made head of the committee. Two other members of the committee are MPs Shahjahan Khan and Md Rashidul Alam. They are both Jamuka members. This was revealed in the minutes of the 72nd meeting of Jamuka held on 9 February.
The major reasons highlighted by Jamuka for revoking Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award include violation of the constitution, abolishing the fundamental principle of the constitution, aiding and abetting the killers of Bangabandhu and keeping secret contact with them, Zia's involvement was mentioned several times in the interviews of the killers, assisting them to flee from the country and posting them in key state positions and, despite being a freedom fighter, accommodating anti-independent elements in the cabinet.
Former president and founder of BNP, Ziaur Rahman was a sector commander during the Liberation War. In recognition of his significant contribution to the war, he was bestowed with the 'Bir Uttam' gallantry award by the Awami League government led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
On 15 August 1975 certain members of the armed forces assassinated Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most members of his family. Awami League's top leadership has maintained that Ziaur Rahman was involved in the conspiracy behind this killing.
The three-member committee of Jamuka will also bring up information and evidence regarding other freedom fighters such as Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad, Mahbubul Alam Chashi and others who took over power after the political scenario changed in 1975 and others who became involved in various activities contrary to the spirit of the Liberation War. It has not been specified when the committee will complete these tasks.
Head of the committee, former minister Mosharraf Hossain and member Shahjahan Khan are presidium members of Awami League. Shahjahan Khan is also the head of the parliamentary standing committee on the liberation war affairs ministry. The other member of the committee, former secretary Rashidul Alam, is a member of Awami League's advisory council. He is the brother of Awami League's joint general secretary MP Mahbubul Alam Hanif.
Committee head Mosharraf Hossain told Prothom Alo that Ziaur Rahman was directly involved in the killing of Bangabandhu. It cannot be accepted that such a person will hold a gallantry award. He said, it is well known how far certain people actually contributed to the liberation war. There are many questions concerning Zia's 'Bir Uttam' award.
Concerning progress made on revoking Zia's award, Mosharraf Hossain went on to say, "The decision has already been taken, just the formalities are pending." When asked whether Ziaur Rahman's freedom fighter certificate will also be cancelled, he said, "The decision so far is only to revoke the gallantry award. He will remain a freedom fighter."
Earlier at the 9 February meeting of Jamuka, the decision was taken to revoke Ziaur Rahman's 'Bir Uttam' gallantry award. Recommendations were also made to revoke the gallantry awards of the self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu, Shariful Huq Dalim, Noor Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Muslehuddin. The minutes of the meeting state that while the matter of revoking the gallantry awards of the self-proclaimed killers was being discussed, a proposal was made to revoke the gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman who had unlawfully taken over power. Everyone at the meeting was in consensus that the 'Bir Uttam' title should be revoked.
According to the National Freedom Fighter Council Act 2002, the council can submit recommendations to the government regarding the list of genuine freedom fighters, issuing certificates and testimonies and cancelling forged and fake certificates and testimonies.
BNP has termed the sudden decision to revoke Ziaur Rahman's state honour around 50 years after the country gained independence, as political and motivated. They have also questioned Jamuka's authority in this regard. BNP leaders feel that Jamuka is highlighting the issue of revoking Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award out of political motives. BNP vice chairman Maj (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed Bir Bikram, in an interview with Prothom Alo said that Jamuka's responsibility is to prepare a list of genuine freedom fighters and ensure they receive the due facilities and benefits from the state. It is not their duty to cancel the gallantry award of any army officer. And they cannot even do that.
Wounded freedom fighter and member of the Jamuka committee for revoking the award, Rashidul Alam, told Prothom Alo, "I will not be in any committee. I was not even sent the minutes of the meeting." He said that the Ziaur Rahman issue was not discussed at length at the 72nd meeting of Jamuka. During the discussion he had said that the matter would be complex.
* This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir