Jamuka begins process to revoke Zia's gallantry award

The Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (National Freedom Fighters Council), known as Jamuka, has formed a three-member committee to take a final decision on revoking Ziaur Rahman's 'Bir Uttam' gallantry award. Jamuka member and member of parliament Mosharraf Hossain has been made head of the committee. Two other members of the committee are MPs Shahjahan Khan and Md Rashidul Alam. They are both Jamuka members. This was revealed in the minutes of the 72nd meeting of Jamuka held on 9 February.

The major reasons highlighted by Jamuka for revoking Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award include violation of the constitution, abolishing the fundamental principle of the constitution, aiding and abetting the killers of Bangabandhu and keeping secret contact with them, Zia's involvement was mentioned several times in the interviews of the killers, assisting them to flee from the country and posting them in key state positions and, despite being a freedom fighter, accommodating anti-independent elements in the cabinet.