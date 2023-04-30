South Asia sees fresh security challenges in a changing landscape

Rivalry of the big powers, conflict between regional powers, potential water wars, climate change, cyber warfare, pandemics and many more factors could make South Asia a hotbed of conflict in the days ahead.

The region sees newer and bigger challenges in the changing global landscape and these circumstances call for pragmatic strategies by all involved.

While speaking at a roundtable on 'Emerging Security Challenges: South Asian Security Landscape', speakers made these observations, covering various traditional and non-traditional areas of security and the changing global circumstances.

The roundtable was organised at a local hotel in the capital on Sunday by Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).

In his opening remarks as moderator, Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, distinguished fellow, BIPSS, said that security is a core value of human life. It is the central theme of international relations.

The issue of security gave rise to a myriad of questions -- who should provide security? Was security for states or the individual? By what means was security to be ensured? The issue also involved challenges to sovereignty and the concept of sovereignty, which was considered the bedrock of the global system.