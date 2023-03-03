‘Cuts in food rations for Rohingyas to have serious health impact’

Cuts in food rations received by around one million Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar will increase their risk of malnutrition and have a serious impact on their health, said international medical organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

Citing lack of funding, the World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday cut rations by 17 per cent, bringing the number of calories per person below the accepted minimum standard of 2,100 calories per day.