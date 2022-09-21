Huge expense, ‘extreme negligence’

Without even completing the list of poor, the Statistics and Informatics Division under the planning ministry is going to finish a related project. The initiative to make a list of the poor was undertaken in 2013. Already, over Tk 6.38 billion has been spent on this project as of June this year. Now, a discussion is ongoing for a new project to complete the list.

The project 'National Household Database (NHD)' was supposed to develop a database based on the information of financial status of each household. This also known as the list of poor and the rich people in the country.

Bypassing the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the Statistics and Informatics Division took up the project, which did not have any experience in conducting such a survey or census. BBS is an organisation under this division.