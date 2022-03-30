Solvents get TCB cards, insolvents deprived

Abu Taher is a milkman living in a shack made of corrugated tin. He didn’t get TCB’s (Trading Corporation of Bangladesh) family card for buying commodities at low prices when the prices of daily essentials have skyrocketed.

Another resident of the same municipal ward is Monoara Chowdhury, who is the general secretary of district Mahila Awami League unit and also an executive director of a private organisation. She even owns a multistoried building in the town.

Although poverty-stricken Taher didn’t get the TCB card, there is a card issued in the name of the well-off female leader of the ruling party. This opposite picture regarding the issuance of TCB card is from Thakurgaon municipal area.