Evening news highlights

Salute for her courage to speak out
It is because she brought forward the complaint that the administration is taking note and the court too has taken action. Due to the girl's courage, so far one measure has been taken. But then what? That is the question to be taken into consideration. The culture of impunity has firmly settled upon us.
Cancer hospital: How long will the equipment remain out of order?
An unbiased and proper investigation is necessary as to why all the necessary equipment at cancer hospital remains non-operational. The authorities must take emergency action to make the necessary machines operational or supply new machines for better treatment of the patients.
Redemption for Shanto or another false dawn
Last Thursday, Sylhet took on defending champions Comilla Victorians in the BPL final. For Sylhet, the night began with hopes of winning the title in their maiden appearance. But it ended in heartbreak as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat.
I have told the committee everything, says victim
How did she, a student who had just joined the university 10 days earlier, get the courage to submit a written complaint against leaders of the ruling part student organisation? She replied, "I did nothing wrong and so I will not silently tolerate any misdeeds, injustice or oppression."
Recruitment board meetings postponed after VC's conversation leaked
The authorities of Islamic University have postponed meetings of three recruitment selection boards after the three audio recordings of conversations of voice akin to that of vice chancellor Sheikh Abdus Salam went viral in the social media.
Mirpur to Khilkhet in 8 mins by motorbike
Only 8 minutes and 39 seconds bike riding were required to reach Khilkhet bus station from Mirpur DOHS area through ECB square at Matikata in Dhaka -- a road stretch of eight kilometres (km). During the ride, the bike speed was recorded at 40 to 50km per hour.