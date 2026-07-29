Police to investigate enforced disappearances; death penalty retained

The BNP government has retained the death penalty for the crime of enforced disappearance. The Ministry of Home Affairs has prepared a draft law on the issue.

However, while an ordinance promulgated by the interim government assigned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) the responsibility for investigating enforced disappearances, the proposed law assigns that responsibility to the police.

If the police refuse to accept a complaint, anyone acting on behalf of the victim may file a complaint directly before the court of the competent magistrate.