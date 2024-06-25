Mamata's letter to Narendra Modi is their domestic matter: Sheikh Hasina

At prime minister Sheikh Hasina's press briefing today, the matter of Mamata's objection was raised. In reply, prime minister Sheikh Hasina replied, "We have taken up a project for Teesta. We discussed the dredging and water preservation of the river Teesta. The term of the Ganges treaty will be expiring. Even if the Ganges water-sharing treaty is not renewed, the agreement will continue. Prime minister Narendra Modi said that a technical group will be formed before the treaty ends and we also agreed to that."

The Ganges water treaty was signed in 1996 and ends in 2026.

Sheikh Hasina said, "The letter that Mamata Banerjee wrote to her country's prime minister is their domestic issue. I have good relations with all of India's parties. Relations with Mamata Banerjee are good, and relations with Narendra Modi are good too. I have good relations with all parties in India."