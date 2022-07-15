73pc people in Bangladesh cannot afford healthy food: UN

One has to spend Tk 276 daily for a healthy diet here in Bangladesh. But unfortunately, 73 per cent of the total population cannot afford such a diet.

The scenario was revealed in a global report prepared by five bodies of the United Nations earlier this week.

The report – The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World -- is an annual flagship publication jointly prepared by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), UNICEF, World Food Program (WFP), and World Health Organisation (WHO). It contains information from almost all the member states of the United Nations.

According to the report, Nepal lags behind all South Asian nations in the context of affordability to buy healthy food. Pakistan secured the second last position while India fared better than Bangladesh and Pakistan. Sri Lanka and Bhutan are in a good condition.