Momen, Jaishankar to inaugurate River Conclave in Guwahati Saturday

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the valedictory address at the conclave on 29 May.

Leaders and experts will be there in Guwahati to attend the event organised by think tank Asian Confluence, headquartered in Shillong, in collaboration with Ministry of External Affairs, India, the Act East Department of Government of Assam, the North Eastern Council and other partners.

The goal will be to articulate and activate a collective vision of sub-regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region and with South-East Asia, keeping North-East India and Assam at the epicenter of activity, said the organisers.

The Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies is the country partner for the event and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IIT Guwahati and Guwahati University, are knowledge partners.