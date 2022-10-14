Beijing aware of Teesta project's sensitivity

The Bangladesh government formally requested China around one year ago to get involved in its proposed mega-plan about Teesta river. But Beijing has realised the sensitivities and geopolitical issues around the Teesta project and the “so called China debt-trap”. However, China is interested to get involved with the Teesta mega-plan if Bangladesh does not change its position.

China ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said this to newspersons after a conference at a city hotel on Thursday evening. The programme was organised to publish the report of a survey on ‘National Image of China in Bangladesh’.