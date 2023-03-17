Evening News Highlights

Mahmudullah is not past his prime: Hathurusingha
Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathrusingha said that Mahmudullah is still very much a part of the Tiger’s One-Day International (ODI) plans and rubbished the notion that the veteran all-rounder is past his prime.
Indian High Commissioner pays tributes to Bangabandhu
On the occasion of the 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, High Commissioner of India, Pranay Verma, visited the historic premises of Dhanmondi Road 32 and paid warm tributes to Bangabandhu.
Hathurusingha out to create 'big player pool' for ODI WC
Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha made it clear he would try to rotate as much players as he can before the ICC ODI World Cup in India later this year as his side gears up for the three-match ODI series against Ireland.
Retired army sergeant abducted by KNA
A retired army sergeant has reportedly been abducted by Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), the military unit of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), from Boga Lake-Keokradong-Duppanipara road in Bandarban.
Upazila chairman hacked in front of MP in Patuakhali
Supporters of upazila Awami League’s president and local lawmaker ASM Feroz and upazila chairman Abdul Motaleb Hawlader locked into the clash at an event of Awami League marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday and National Children’s Day
Saint Martin’s bright lights usher in darkness
Since the beach is lit up, tourists move around on vehicles like easy bikes, motorcycles and cycles. This destroys the biodiversity of the island including red crabs, snails and seashells.