Probashi smart card fraud: BMET finds solution in shifting server

There have been frequent frauds regarding the smart cards that the migrant workers have to collect from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) while going abroad.

A total of 44 smart cards – 24 in the first phase and 20 in the second – have recently been compromised to a fraud group, bringing the issue to the limelight.

The smart cards can be availed in both online and offline. The BMET and the district manpower offices provide the cards in person, while the Amiprobashi app facilitates the online service. However, the BMET stores the information collected through both the channels in its server at the headquarters.