Students’ personal info compromised, guardians deceived

Identifying himself as a college teacher, a man called the guardian of a student of Bakalia Government College in Chattogram over the phone and informed him that his son received Tk 15,000 as a stipend from the government.

He tactfully collected the guardian’s debit card number and later the OTP (One-Time Password) number received on his mobile phone. Everything was going fine until the guardian noticed an unwarranted transaction of Tk 30,000 from his account to a mobile financial service (MFS) number.

The incident took place around 11:15 am on 9 February when the guardian was at his residence in the port city’s Anderkilla area.