Unlawful use of force against protesters must end immediately in Bangladesh: Amnesty

International human rights organisation Amnesty International has urged the government to immediately stop the unlawful use of excessive force against protestors.

The United Kingdom based organisation said this in a report published on its website on Friday after verifying evidence of reports of violent attacks against the protestors during the sit-in programme of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 29 July.

The report said that the Amnesty International spoke to multiple eye witnesses who have said that the protests were largely peaceful prior to the police attacking them.