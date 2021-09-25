PM Hasina demands ‘universal, affordable’ vaccine access to all

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday demanded appropriate global action for “universal and affordable” vaccine access to all for Covid-free world during her address to 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). She also warned that the current “vaccine-divides” trend would only linger the pandemic.

“For a Covid-free world, we must ensure universal and affordable access to vaccines for people across the world,” she told in her UNGA address in Bangla like the previous years, following the footprint of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The prime minister also expressed her grave concern over growing trend of “vaccine divides” pointing out World Bank reports suggesting high and upper middle-income countries received so far 84 per cent of vaccines against less than one per cent by low-income countries.

“This vaccine inequality must be urgently addressed ... we cannot chart out a sustainable recovery and be safe by leaving millions behind,” she said, demanding a UN declaration calling Covid-19 vaccines as a “global public goods” in the weeklong UNGA general debate that began on 21 September.