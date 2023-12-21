Reasons for elimination of 77 AL lawmakers

Seventy-seven sitting lawmakers of the Awami League have lost their party nominations for the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections. Sixty among them chose not to contest for the vote, while 17 current MPs are now in the polling field as independent candidates after being denied party nominations.

According to Awami League sources, compared to the previous two parliamentary elections, this time, a larger number of MPs have been excluded from party nominations. Surprisingly, the exclusion rate is low among ministers who are also members of parliament and have faced accusations of corruption, irregularities, embezzlement, and abuse of power.

In certain constituencies, current members of parliament had to be replaced to introduce stars, cricketers, and former bureaucrats. Some were left out due to internal party conflicts. Several constituencies have undergone changes to accommodate central leaders and former Chhatra League leaders.