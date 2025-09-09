DUCSU election: VP candidate Abidul enters polling centre violating rules

Abidul Islam Khan, vice president (VP) candidate from the Chhatra Dal-backed panel, entered the polling centre at Dhaka University’s Physical Education Centre on Tuesday morning in violation of election rules.

Around 8:30 am, he was seen entering the section of the polling centre designated for Jagannath Hall students to cast their votes.

At the time, Abidul complained that the university had not issued any identity cards for the candidates. As a result, he claimed, he was being denied entry to the polling centre inside the women’s dormitory.

Contacted by Prothom Alo over the phone, returning officer Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq said, “Candidates are not allowed to enter polling centres. I was at the Zahurul Huq Hall centre, so I am not aware of this incident. I will look into it.”

Later, when approached directly at the Jagannath Hall polling centre, the returning officer added, “Since I arrived here, I haven’t found anyone inside. No one else will be allowed to enter.”