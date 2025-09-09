DUCSU election: VP candidate Abidul enters polling centre violating rules

- JCD-backed VP candidate Abidul enters DU polling centre breaking rules
- Voting begins in DUCSU election, long queues of female students in the morning
Voting begins in a cheerful atmosphere: GS candidate Abu Baker
Abu Baker Mojumdar, General Secretary (GS) candidate from the Boishommobirodhi Chhatra Sangsad (Anti-Discrimination Student Union) panel, visited the TSC (Teacher-Student Centre) polling centre on Tuesday morning.
Speaking to newspersons, Abu Baker Mojumder said, “Polling has commenced in a cheerful and welcoming atmosphere. At every centre, we have observed long queues of voters. We are hopeful that the students of Dhaka University will choose their rightful leadership.”
He expressed optimism about a positive outcome, adding that all candidates would accept the verdict delivered by the student body.
We stayed up like doing homework to select candidates, says voter Rakibul
Rakibul Islam, a student of the Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, came to cast his vote at the Curzon Hall polling centre of Dhaka University.
Standing in line, he told Prothom Alo, “I feel a lot of emotions about voting. This is my first time voting in the DUCSU elections. The future of Dhaka University depends on our votes.”
Rakibul added, “We stayed up like doing homework before the exam and selected 41 candidates out of 526. Then we came here to vote. I hope the candidates we support win.”
Abidul Islam Khan, vice president (VP) candidate from the Chhatra Dal-backed panel, entered the polling centre at Dhaka University’s Physical Education Centre on Tuesday morning in violation of election rules.
Around 8:30 am, he was seen entering the section of the polling centre designated for Jagannath Hall students to cast their votes.
At the time, Abidul complained that the university had not issued any identity cards for the candidates. As a result, he claimed, he was being denied entry to the polling centre inside the women’s dormitory.
Contacted by Prothom Alo over the phone, returning officer Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq said, “Candidates are not allowed to enter polling centres. I was at the Zahurul Huq Hall centre, so I am not aware of this incident. I will look into it.”
Later, when approached directly at the Jagannath Hall polling centre, the returning officer added, “Since I arrived here, I haven’t found anyone inside. No one else will be allowed to enter.”
Voting begins in DUCSU election, long queues of female students in the morning
Voting has begun in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections. The polling started today, Tuesday, at 8:00 am across eight centres and will continue until 4:00 pm.
Around 7:30 in the morning, ballot boxes at each polling centre were sealed in front of journalists. This time, DUCSU has a total of 39,874 voters — 18,959 from five female dormitories and 20,915 from 13 male dormitories.
In the DUCSU election, 471 candidates are contesting for 28 posts, including 62 female candidates. For the 18 hall unions, each with 13 posts, there are a total of 234 posts. A total of 1,035 candidates are in the running for these positions.
Voting is being conducted using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets. In the combined DUCSU and hall union elections, each voter must cast a total of 41 votes.
Among the 471 posts in DUCSU, 45 candidates are contesting for Vice President (VP), 19 for General Secretary (GS), and 25 for Assistant General Secretary (AGS).
In addition, 17 candidates are vying for Liberation War and Democratic Movements Secretary, 12 for Science and Technology Secretary, 11 for Common Room, Reading Room, and Cafeteria Secretary, 14 for International Affairs Secretary, 19 for Literature and Cultural Affairs Secretary, 9 for Research and Publication Secretary, 13 for Sports Secretary, 12 for Student Transport Secretary, 17 for Social Welfare Secretary, 15 for Career Development Secretary, 15 for Health and Environment Secretary, and 11 for Human Rights and Law Secretary. For the 13 members’ posts, as many as 217 candidates are in the running.
At least 10 panels, both partial and full, are contesting this year’s DUCSU election. The main competition for the top three positions is expected to be among candidates from the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (BNP’s student wing), the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed Oikyabodho Shikkharthi Jote, the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front-backed Boishommo Birodhi Chhatra Sangsad (Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union), the Swatantra Shikharthi Jote led by Umama Fatema, and the Protirodh Parshad panel supported by seven left-leaning student organisations.
For the first time, the Dhaka University administration has decided to keep polling centres outside the dormitories.
Students will cast their votes in 810 booths across eight designated centres on campus.
At Curzon Hall, students from Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, and Amar Ekushey Hall will vote, with a total of 5,077 registered voters.
The Physical Education Centre has been designated for Jagannath Hall, Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall, and Salimullah Muslim Hall students, accounting for 4,853 votes. At the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), students from Rokeya Hall will cast their ballots (5,665 votes).
Dhaka University Club has been assigned for Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hall and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall (4,755 votes in total). Students of Sir A F Rahman Hall, Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, and Bijoy Ekattor Hall will vote at the Senate Building (4,830 votes).
The largest number of voters will cast their ballots at Udayan School and College Centre. Students from Masterda Surya Sen Hall, Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, and Poet Jasimuddin Hall will vote here, totalling 6,155 students. At the Geology Department Centre, students from Poet Sufia Kamal Hall will cast 4,443 votes. At University Laboratory School and College, 4,096 students from Shamsun Nahar Hall will vote.
Polling will run from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (eight hours). However, Chief Returning Officer Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin has announced that any student entering the polling premises before 4:00 pm will be allowed to vote, regardless of how long it takes.
For the first time, the election commission has introduced a Braille voting system for visually impaired students who can read Braille. Those who cannot read Braille will be allowed to vote like others with the assistance of another person.