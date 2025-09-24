Leaders harassed in New York: How the matter unfolded
National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary was subjected to harassment due to the difference in VISA pattern and lack of coordination, several sources in Dhaka and New York said.
Meanwhile, the interim government has expressed deep concern and regret over the incident.
A statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing on Tuesday said, “The Interim Government of Bangladesh expresses its deep regret over the troubling incident that occurred on Monday in New York, in which Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders Akhter Hossen and Tasnim Jara were subjected to a targeted and politically motivated assault,” the statement said.
“The attack was allegedly carried out by affiliates and supporters of the ousted autocrat, Sheikh Hasina,” it added.
It further said, “This reprehensible act is a stark and ‘painful reminder of the toxic and violent political culture that flourished under Hasina’s regime’—a legacy the interim government is firmly committed to dismantling in order to build a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive Bangladesh
Explaining the Bangladesh government’s security measures taken for the Chief Adviser’s entourage in New York, it said, “In anticipation of potential security risks during the visit of the Chief Adviser and accompanying political leaders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had coordinated a series of precautionary security measures”.
“Upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the delegation was initially directed through a designated VVIP gate and boarded into a specially secured transportation unit, the statement said, adding, however, due to unexpected and last-minute visa-related complications, the delegation was required to reroute and proceed through an alternative exit.”
“Despite a formal request made at the highest levels of the Interim Government for continued VVIP access and security facilitation for the political leaders, airport authorities regrettably denied the request,” it said, adding, this lapse inadvertently exposed members of the delegation to risk.
Immediately following the incident, the statement said, the interim government—through the Bangladesh Mission in New York—engaged with the New York Police Department to ensure a swift and lawful response.
According to relevant sources in Dhaka and New York, the five political leaders were separated from the entourage as soon as they landed at the JFK Airport. Although the government had said that the leaders would be under special protocol that was not the case.
“We have been informed that one individual has already been apprehended, and a formal investigation into the matter is currently underway,” it said, adding, as a result of this incident, security measures for the chief adviser and all members of the official delegation have been significantly reinforced.
“The Interim Government remains in close and continuous coordination with U.S. federal and local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and dignity of its representatives abroad,” the statement read.
The statement further said the government would not tolerate any sort of political violence or act of intimidation home and abroad. Proper legal actions and diplomatic measures will be taken over these sorts of incidents.
How the matter started
Eggs were thrown at NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen at the JFK Airport in New York. NCP leader Tasnim Jara was also subjected to verbal abuse at this time. The incident occurred around 5:00 pm local time on 22 September while they were exiting the airport through terminal – 4.
The incident of political leaders being harassed unprotected despite being in the entourage of the chief adviser at the UNGA has sparked some questions.
Although the chief adviser and the government officials accompanying him left the airport under special protocol, the political leaders could not do so. That was the beginning of the problem.
The chief adviser’s entourage includes BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, foreign affairs adviser of BNP acting chairman, Jamaat-e-Islami nayeb-e-amir Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen and joint member secretary Tasnim Jara. The chief adviser went to New York to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly.
According to relevant sources in Dhaka and New York, the five political leaders were separated from the entourage as soon as they landed at the JFK Airport. Although the government had said that the leaders would be under special protocol that was not the case.
As per the immigration law of the US, the five politicians could not be entitled to special protocol given the type of VISA they were carrying. So the airport authorities did not let them exit with the chief adviser under special protocol. Therefore, the leaders had to wait in the queue of common passengers to complete the immigration process which took a lot of time.
Meanwhile, the US allows peaceful protests. However, permission is needed to be taken prior to the event which imposes the condition that the protesters must not engage in any sort of clash or violent activities.
It has been learned that the local Awami League took permission to hold protests in two places – in front of the JFK Airport and in front of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan where the five political leaders are staying.
A source in New York says a number of BNP supporters were also present outside the airport. However, they were not informed that the party secretary general could not exit the airport along with the chief adviser. As a result, many of the BNP supporters left as soon as the chief adviser departed from the airport.
After that, the Awami League supporters became the majority in the area. Later, as Akhter Hossen and Tasnim Jara came out and started walking towards the sedan waiting for them, the Awami League activists harassed them and threw eggs at Akhter Hossen. Following the incident, the New York Police Department arrested Jubo League activist Mizanur Rahman.
JFK Airport official Habibur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Two eggs were thrown consecutively, hitting NCP leader Akhtar Hossain on the back. He walked on without showing any reaction.”
Mirza Fakhrul’s reaction
Meanwhile BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir responded to the egg-throwing incident targeting Akhtar Hossain in a Facebook post.
In his post, Mirza Fakhrul criticised the Awami League, stating, "What happened at the New York airport once again proves that the Awami League feels no remorse for its wrongdoings."
He further wrote, further wrote, “Everything the Awami League has done so far will be held accountable through legal means. Be patient for the sake of the party and the country.”
NCP demands punishment for liable officials
The NCP has demanded that the officials responsible for failing to provide security to the party’s member secretary Akhter Hossain and others be identified and face punishment.
NCP convener Nahid Islam raised the demand at an emergency press conference at the NCP central office in Bangla Motor, Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.
At the press conference, NCP convener Nahid Islam said that the Awami League has systematically targeted leaders of the July uprising both at home and abroad. The assassination attempt during the July march in Gopalganj, the attack on adviser Mahfuz Alam abroad, and the recent incident at the New York airport are not isolated events. These are part of the continuous fascist activities of the Awami League.
Accusing the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of failing to provide security to political leaders, Nahid Islam said, “These attacks occur with the support of certain elements within the administration. We have seen that in regular courts outside the tribunal, bail is granted. Many of the accused roam freely after getting bail and threaten the families of martyrs and the injured. What happens on a small and large scale domestically is now also occurring abroad. It is the government’s responsibility to address this situation. To do so, those allies of fascism still remaining at all levels of government must be removed and brought to justice.”
The press conference also included demands such as the resignation of the New York Consul General. These demands are: all attackers of Akhter Hossain in the United States must be identified and immediately arrested; the New York Consul General must resign immediately; a full investigation must be conducted and disciplinary action taken against officials who failed to provide security; allies of the Awami League appointed during the fascist era must be removed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the names of the five people arrested for the attack on adviser Mahfuz Alam must be published; and the trial of the July genocide must be transparent and expedited. The party also vowed to ensure justice against the Awami League as a terrorist organization.
Noting that the Awami League has not yet faced trial at the International Crimes Tribunal as a party, Nahid Islam said, “We will appeal to the tribunal and ensure that the government takes initiative. The Awami League’s crimes, including the July uprising and other crimes against humanity over the past 15 years, must be investigated and brought to justice.”
When asked why no members of NCP’s ‘Diaspora Committee’ were present at the New York airport despite the Awami League leaders’ presence, Nahid Islam said, “Many of our members associated with the expatriate committee were there, but they were misguided. They were told they would exit through another gate. Our supporters were instructed to stay at a different location, but later it was discovered that the exit route had been changed, which our supporters did not know. This was done by those involved in protocol and security. That is why we have demanded an investigation and disciplinary action against those who failed to provide security, and the immediate resignation of the Consul General, as this completely reflects his failure.”
To protest the attack on Akhter Hossain, NCP announced a demonstration march at Shahbagh in Dhaka Monday afternoon, organised by the Dhaka city north and south units. The party also decided to carry out protest programs in all districts and metropolitan areas across the country.
NCP Senior Joint Secretary Nahida Sarwer Niva, Joint Convener Tajnuva Jabeen, Joint Secretary (attached to office) Saleh Uddin Sifat, and Joint Secretary Abdullah Al-Amin, among others, were present.