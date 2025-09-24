Leaders harassed in New York: How the matter unfolded

National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary was subjected to harassment due to the difference in VISA pattern and lack of coordination, several sources in Dhaka and New York said.

Meanwhile, the interim government has expressed deep concern and regret over the incident.

A statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing on Tuesday said, “The Interim Government of Bangladesh expresses its deep regret over the troubling incident that occurred on Monday in New York, in which Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders Akhter Hossen and Tasnim Jara were subjected to a targeted and politically motivated assault,” the statement said.

“The attack was allegedly carried out by affiliates and supporters of the ousted autocrat, Sheikh Hasina,” it added.