BNP discusses ‘anti-India’ stance, decision at next meeting

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) considers the ‘India Out’ campaign as a ‘social movement’ and the party policymakers think the BNP should not be directly engaged in it.

The party, however, is yet to reach a decision on whether it would ignore the campaign that has already stirred discussion across the country or would maintain a strategic stance.

Several reliable sources of the key opposition party said the ‘India Out’ campaign and the upcoming upazila parishad elections were discussed at the party’s standing committee meeting on Monday night, but reached no decision on either of them. The decisions are likely to be taken at the next meeting of the party’s highest policy making body.

According to relevant sources, several standing committee members raised the ‘India Out’ campaign issue at the meeting citing the recent announcement on the boycott of Indian products by a responsible leader of the party.

A member asked whether the announcement on the boycott of Indian products by that certain leader was a party decision, and if so, where the decision was taken. Another member raised questions saying that the BNP is a major political party, and if the party announces the boycott of Indian products what the bilateral relation with India would be once BNP comes to power?