Bangladesh abstains from voting in UN for strategic reason: Info minister

The minister said this to newspersons while replying to the queries over Mirza Fakhrul’s comments on Russia issue in the UN. Earlier, he addressed the 15th International Children Film Festival virtually at Film Archive hall virtually at Agargaon in the capital.
State minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak addressed the inaugural function as special guest.
Hasan said many countries including Bangladesh abstained from voting in the UN at different times. Currently, many countries including India abstained from voting on the proposal, he added.
“Our foreign policy is friendship to all and we are obviously against any conflict. We want peace in the world. Bangladesh abstained from voting in the UN for strategic reasons. And India also abstained from voting,” he said.
Replying to a query on increasing commodity prices, he said the per capita income has increased about four and a half times in the last 13 years. The purchase capacity of low-income people has increased about three times and the rate of increasing commodity prices is much lower compared to Europe and the US, said Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League. The party is in power for the third time at a stretch from 2008.
In the film festival, the minister said Bangladesh is forwarding ahead indomitably to reach the destination dreamt by Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. For this, development of humanity is needed along with infrastructure development, he added.
He further said the films on children play a pivotal role in their mental development.
The minister congratulated the organisers for arranging the festival regularly.
State minister Palak said today’s children will keep important role in building the future Bangladesh. For this, such festivals are needed for mental growth to the children, he added.
Film festival advisor Morshedul Islam, film archive director general Md Nizamul Kabir and festival director Shahriar Al Mamun, among others, addressed the function with Children’s Film Society Bangladesh president professor Muhammad Jafar Iqbal in the chair.
A total of 117 films from 38 countries on children and adolescence will be screened in the week-long festival between 11:00am to 6:00pm.