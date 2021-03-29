Case filed against 500-600 over clashes in Baitul Mukarram area

Some 500-600 people were made accused in a lawsuit filed in connection with the clashes that broke out in the capital’s Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area on Friday, police said.

The case has been lodged with Paltan police station in the capital, said the police station’s officer-in-charge Abu Bakar Siddique.

The OC said the case was filed on the night of 26 March. Some 500-600 unknown people were made accused, he added.

The clashes broke out between the devotees and police and the leaders and activists of ruling Awami League and its associate bodies over the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday. At least 70 people including 10 journalists were injured in the clash.