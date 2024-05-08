BNP outcasts are not getting support of party activists

The expelled Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists, who are contesting in the upazila elections, are not getting the support of the party activists. These candidates are running their electoral campaigns with relatives, well-wishers and a handful of supporters. However, in some places, these expelled leaders have the support of a faction of local BNP.

Elections to some 139 upazilas are being held today, Wednesday, in the first phase of the upazila polls. Some 75 leaders and activists from the key opposition party are running for the posts of upazila chairman and vice-chairman in this phase. All of these candidates have already been expelled from the party for joining the polls going against party decision.

Three of the expelled leaders are contesting the polls in Rowmari upazila in Kurigram. They are – incumbent Rowmari upazila parishad chairman and former upazila BNP vice-president Iman Ali, upazila BNP member Sekandar Ali and upazila Mohila Dal president Tazmin Nahar. Iman Ali is contesting for the post of upazila chairman and Sekandar Ali and Tazmin Nahar are contesting for the vice-chairman posts.