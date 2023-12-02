33 expelled, former BNP leaders join polls

Five former MPs of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) are going to run for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections going against the decision of the party. Apart from that, a former advisor of the BNP chairperson, a vice-chairman and several members of the party’s executive committee have submitted nomination papers as independent candidates. However, many of them were inactive in party activities for long.

The number of former and expelled BNP leaders running for the polls is around 13. Besides, some 19 former BNP leaders at different levels are participating in the elections with nominations from Trinomul BNP and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM).

In addition to that, another BNP leader secured the nomination of the ruling party after resigning from the party. In all, at least 33 former BNP leaders are running for the upcoming polls.